Easter: AANI felicitates with Nigerians, calls for peaceful co-existence

By Gabriel Ewepu

Easter- THE Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, Monday, felicitated with Nigerians as Christians across the world celebrate the crucifixion, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ who sacrificially laid down His life for the freedom of humanity and called for peaceful coexistence despite challenges the nation contends with.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Onyeisi Ogbonna (mni), who urged Nigerians to remain focused and collectively tackle the daunting challenges that the nation is currently facing.

AANI is a nongovernmental organization made up of members who were grandaunts of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State, whose President is former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dikko Abubakar (CFR).

Ogbonna said: “The Nigeria’s foremost Think Tank, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) sends its goodwill message to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world as they celebrate Easter which is the symbolic remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“AANI celebrates with Christians and urges them to emulate Jesus Christ and to use the occasion to reflect on the challenges facing our country, Nigeria and humanity as regards religious tolerance and sustainable global peace.

“Christians and all Nigerians must be conscious of the enormous responsibilities to live in peace and harmony with one another and promote social and economic development of Nigeria.”

He also disclosed that AANI will soon make its agenda towards a peaceful and egalitarian society public and it would be in collaboration with NIPSS.

“We in AANI, under the new leadership of IGP M.D. Abubakar (rtd), mni, will soon unfold our agenda for AANI in the next two years. The agenda will reiterate AANI’s commitment towards a better society in Nigeria and beyond.

“AANI, in collaboration with National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), will continue to play pivotal roles in policy formulation and implementation and most importantly, acts as the foremost Think Tank for our country, Nigeria”, he said.

