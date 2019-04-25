DSO: Ag CJN, Minister of Justice should intervene over NBC, Omoluwa’s issues- Group

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- A group called Competent Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust, CGACT, yesterday, called on the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Muhammad and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to intervene over issues between the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, with the contractor handling the Digital Switch Over, DSO, project, Lucky Omoluwa.

The group made the call in a statement signed by the President, CGACT, Comrade Omoba Micheal, and Public Relation officer, CGACT, Comrade Oghenero Godwin Erheriene, who said their confidence in the Acting CJN and Minister of Justice made them to call for their intervention to settle issues between the two parties in the interest of the nation.

The statement reads in part, “It might interest Nigerians to know that this innocent man called Sir Lucky Omoluwa who is very prudent in his job and has delivered an excellent job in handling of the Digital Switch Over, DSO, is been dragged to the mud as a victim of circumstances.

“A man of inestimable value who is trying his possible best to put this nation in a very high pedestrian in the communication sector to enable her be at par with the best globally. He has not committed any crime by delivering a world class project in the DSO. We must know that if we keep fighting prudent Nigerians like this in the name of politics, we will never get to the next level.

“We the Competent Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust, CGACT, use this medium to call on the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad and the Attorney General of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to look into this issue critically.”

The group said national interest should be paramount in the issues concerning DSO towards growth and development of the nation’s broadcast industry, which it also alleged that “This is a political fight which is geared towards battle for supremacy.”