Don’t give up on Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan begs

By Nwafor Sunday

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has asked Nigerians to be dutifully firm, noting that the greatness of Nigeria will have shape if we remain resolute on our love for God and our nation and work towards building a country that we can all be proud of.

Disclosing this via his official facebook handle, Jonathan who lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 presidential election, centered his Easter message on sacrifice and love.

According to him, “Easter is a time Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ who offered Himself as a sacrifice for the remission of the sins of the world.

“Christ’s resurrection as a testimony of the new covenant is the justification for Christians’ commemoration of the triumph of life over death, freedom over bondage and hope over despair, at this time.

“I, therefore, urge us not to give up on our ourselves and our nation no matter the challenges that confront us today. At all times we must remain resolute on our love for God and our nation and work towards building a country that we can all be proud of.

“Through our faith and collective actions, we will overcome the tempests of violence, misery, and insecurity that threaten our nation. We are more than conquerors and the future of our nation is bright, if we work as one.

“May God fill our homes with peace, love, and joy even as we enjoy the abundance of Grace that Easter brings. Happy Easter! –GEJ”