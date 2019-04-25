Breaking News
Don’t display expired goods for consumers, Kafin-Hausa LG directs traders

On 12:22 pmIn News by Idowu BankoleComments

 The Kafin-Hausa Local Government, Jigawa has directed traders in the area to always ensure goods displayed for consumers carry expiry dates and their shelf life regularly checked.

Alhaji Isyaku Muhammad, the Head of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Department of the council, gave the advice in an interview with Journalists in Kafin-Hausam on Thursday.

He also urged the traders to desist from displaying their goods in sunray.

Muhammad,m however, said henceforth, the council would seize all expired goods and ensure the prosecution of the culprits.

“ Traders, especially those in villages, are warned to desist from selling expired products like Coca Cola, biscuits, juice, among others or risk being prosecuted.

“We have been mandated by the state Ministry of Health to confiscate expired items and hand them over to the state Consumer Protection Committee for necessary action,” Muhammad said.

Vanguard


