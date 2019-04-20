Don’t be afraid, Police assures Jigawa residents

The Jigawa Police Command, on Saturday, assured residents of the state of adequate security during Easter celebration.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Abdu Jinjiri, gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen in Dutse.

Jinjiri said the command had taken proactive measures to ensure hitch-free and peaceful celebration in the state.

He explained that the command had increased its patrol teams on major roads in order to maintain law and order during the period.

Edo 2020: The inside story of the cold war between Oshiomhole and Obaseki

“We have increased patrols in all nooks and crannies across the five Emirate Councils in the state for surveillance in order to contain any security threat.

“Adequate personnel will be stationed at worship places, children’s parks and other places of public interest,” he said.

Jinjiri said police personnel would also be deployed to strategic locations in the state, including suspected crime spots.

According to him, mobile and conventional policemen have been put on alert at the command’s headquarters in case of any event.

Jinjiri further said that the command had already issued “Operational Order’’ to all its divisions and units for the period.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Zama, has also directed all the DPOs in the 27 local government areas of the state to intensify patrols in their respective areas,” he said.

The spokesman further urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security formation.