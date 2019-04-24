Dogara decries high rate of foreign medical trips by Nigerians

*Seeks overhaul of health sector

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has lamented the high rate of foreign medical trips by Nigerians.



He also described as worrisome the attendant brain drain in the heath sector which has prompted mass exodus of medical professionals to foreign countries.

Suggesting a quick intervention to guarantee efficient and effective service delivery, Dogara called for total overhaul of the health sector.

The speaker spoke at a public hearing organized by the House Committee on Health Services chaired by Hon. Chike Okafor on two bills at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The two bills were a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Health Records Officers(Registration, etc) Act, CAP. H2 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Re-enact the Health Information Practitioners Council of Nigeria for effective and efficient Health Information Management, to Regulate the Training, Practice and Management of Health Information System in Nigeria and a Bill for an Act to Amend the Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria Act, CAP 1.112, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to Provide for the Role of the Chemist, the Regulation of Practicing Fees by Members of the Institute; and for Other Related Matters.

Dogara “The ultimate aim of these legislations is to ensure that we have a more efficient service delivery in the health sector. There is a compelling need for us to overhaul our health sector in view of the continuous public outcry against our defective healthcare delivery. The high number of Nigerians who go on foreign medical trips and the brain drain that we witness among our professionals in the sector, are indications that our health sector requires a serious surgical operation.

“On our part, the National Assembly will always use its powers to legislate for the betterment of our health sector as a matter of priority. In this digital age, there will always be need to update our laws to meet with the contemporary global best practices, and the National Assembly will continue to be responsive in that regard.

He further highlighted that both bills were aimed at improving the practice of their professions by two important professionals in the Healthcare system.

“The first Bill, which deals with healthcare data management by Health Information Practitioners, seeks to repeal an outdated Act and to enact a new one. This is to enhance an effective and efficient Health Information Practice in the country. Without any doubt, efficient healthcare data management will help us to improve research, policy-making and policy decisions in our healthcare.

“The second bill, which seeks to amend the Institute of Chartered Chemist Act, is also to ensure proper regulation of the Profession by its Council. I wish to note that a properly regulated profession will lead to greater motivation, continuous training, closer peer interaction and better performance by the practitioners”, he said.