Doctors who want to travel outside the country are free, we have enough of them – Ngige

By Nwafor Sunday

Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Wednesday insisted that the country has enough doctors to treat its citizens, noting that medical doctors are free to leave the country for greener pastures.

Ngige who spoke at a programme on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, argued that Nigeria has surplus medical doctors in the country.

His words, “No, I am not worried (about doctors leaving the country). We have surplus. If you have surplus, you export. It happened some years ago here. I was taught chemistry and biology by Indian teachers in my secondary school days.

NAFDAC raises alarm over prevalence of drug addicts

“There are surplus in their country and we also have surplus in the medical profession in our country. I can tell you this. In my area, we have excess.

“Who said we don’t have enough doctors? We have more than enough. You can quote me. There is nothing wrong in them travelling out. When they go abroad, they earn money and send them back home here. Yes, we have foreign exchange earnings from them and not just oil.”