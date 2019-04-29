Do you know what pushed Regina Daniels into marriage?, Helen Paul asks

Nigerian female comedian Helen Paul has asked women and other Nigerians if they know what pushed

19 old actress Regina Daniels into marrying 59 year old billionaire Ned Nwoko.



Helen Paul in a video decried the attack on Regina Daniels by fellow women saying ‘Hypocracy of the highest order, ladies are used to killing and condemning each other.

Do you know what she has gone through?

Do you know what pushed her and her family to go into such a marriage?

There are people who get married at an older age and their husbands are using them as punching bag.

Why are we quick to judge women? The woman did this, the woman did that, What about the men?

Please let us leave issues that are sorted and focus on matters that truly need attention.

Nigeria is so big. Plenty problems to be solved o…

Every body na sinner!

Better matter no go trend o.’

View this post on Instagram 🤔🤔🤔 A post shared by Dr. Helen Paul(Psalm 71 & 91) (@itshelenpaul) on Apr 28, 2019 at 4:01pm PDT

Georgina Onuha in her own reaction to Regina Daniels’ marriage said ‘It’s her life, her business and her propagative’ and that ‘Lets encourage education, empowerment of our youths. Books not boobs, Pens and not penis for young girls and boys.’

‘OK “, please stop sending me DMs and tags about this young woman. I don’t know her nor have I met her.

‘No one has made you nor I a judge over her or her decisions even though my name is Georgina and not Regina. The last time I checked, I did not go to a law school neither was I appointed a judge.

‘It’s her life, her business and her propagative.

When those before her are busy flaunting private jet and fake plastic ass, most of you did not cry wolf.

‘She has made her choice with the endorsement of her mother behind her to be a teen bride or adult bride, so let her be. Most of her senior colleagues are busy sleeping with old politicians, pastors , fly to Dubai to sleep with old wrinkled Arabic men and married men and you all go hail them as slay queens. You endorse bad behavior as hard work.

‘Islam permits more wives and she has made her choice. While I don’t and will never endorse teen marriage as a parent and mother, I wish her best of luck in all her endeavors.

‘In my days, some followed yahoo and 419 boys for extra stretch limousines, where are they today? Some teen brides have go on to make something out of themselves by pursuing academics.

What is morally corrupt is the Nigerian society that celebrates immorality and go agog with it with impunity.

So please, don’t DM me or tag me on such nonsense.

Her life and choice.

‘I don’t pay her bills and will encourage her to equally pursue education regardless.

So please people address the problems facing our nation and let Regina deal with her private life.

‘If you dm me again I will block you.

I am not her mother nor judge.

Let her Be.

Lets encourage education, empowerment of our youths.

‘Books not boobs, Pens and not penis for young girls and boys.

So before you tear her down, go tear down all the slay queens you hail and criminal politicians you revere and shameless pastors you worship. Regina is not your problem. Your corrupt politicians are you problems.’