Divorcee drags ex-husband to court, says she may be pregnant

On 3:45 pmIn News by Idowu BankoleComments

A divorcee, Aisha Lawal, on Thursday, dragged her husband before a Sharia Court ll siting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, saying she may pregnant.

”My husband divorced me on Feb. 25. After I got to my father’s house with our daughter, who is about three-years-old, a month ago, I missed my period”, Aisha said.

The defendant, Ibrahim Yakubu, also a resident of Hayin Banki, Kaduna, accepted that he could be the father of the unborn baby.

”There was every possibility of getting pregnant. I will accept the child if it is mine’, Yakubu said.

The Judge, Musa Sa’ad-Goma, who confirmed the divorce, ordered the complainant to go for a pregnancy test and come along with the result on April 24 for a ruling.

Sa’ad-Gona also held that a fixed amount of money would be paid monthly to the complainant for her upkeep and that of her daughter and the unborn baby after the test.


