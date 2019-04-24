Delta Govt Tackling Insecurity in Uwheru Kingdom- Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, has said peace and security is the pivot of the policy thrust of the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration and would scale up same in Uwheru kingdom.

Otuaro spoke to newsmen after a closed door meeting with traditional ruler and chiefs of Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area after which they expressed satisfaction with the state government intervention through the deputy governor on the security of their king and farming challenges by activities of Fulani herdsmen.

He said: “Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is concerned about security of lives and property in Uwheru Kingdom as elsewhere in the state. We are talking about alleged attempted abduction of the King of Uwheru Kingdom here. We have stressed that traditional rulers are key to peace and security, which in turn constitute the pivot of our policy thrust. We have already made progress and will scale up security. We had a successful meeting.”

Secretary to the King of Uwheru Kingdom, Chief Benjamin Ohworeko and Prof. Patrick Muobaghare, former Commissioner for Education in the state, who also spoke to newsmen as representatives of Uwheru Kingdom said they were “satisfied with the intervention of the state government through the Deputy Governor”.

Muobaghare further said following the state government intervention, the Uwheru people appreciate the deputy governor’s assurance that while Delta State government was doing its best, herdsmen issues with communities in various states of the federation was a national challenge that required decisive action which will come from the Federal Government.

