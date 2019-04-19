Defence Ministry, DPR, MTN win Toyota awards

By Theodore Opara

IN a bid to reward its customers and stakeholders for their support to the growth of the brand, Toyota Nigeria Limited showered customers with cast, brand new car and other valuable gifts

Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, and MTN Nigeria were named winners at the recent Toyota Nigeria Limited, TNL, Customer of the Year Awards for their patronage of the Toyota brand of vehicles in 2018.

In the customers category of the award, MTN won as the second runner up; DPR first runner up while the Ministry of Defence clinched the overall winner in that category at the prestigious ‘Toyota Customer Nite 2019 held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.’ The trio were rewarded with cash prizes of N1million, N1.5 million and N2 million respectively.

First Bank of Nigeria Plc. was named the ‘Evergreen Customer of The Year’ in the award ceremony. The evergreen award is for customers that have consistently patronised the Toyota brand over the years. As the evergreen customer of the year, First Bank which also won the same award last year, was rewarded with the latest model of new Toyota Yaris, valued at over N10 million.

The Motoring Press was not left out in the award. Recognised in the Journalists category at the award night were Rasheed Bisiriyu of Punch, Theodore Opara of Vanguard and Mike Ochonna of Businessday newspapers who emerged as overall winner, first runner up and second runner up respectively for their outstanding reportage of the automobile sector during the year. Speaking at the event, Chairman, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, said their customers in particular have supported them through thick and thin, adding that the customers have continued to be their source of strength and pillar of support. That support Ade.Ojo said has made TNL a force to reckon with in the automobile industry in the country.

The chairman, however, lamented the adverse effect of the nation’s economy on the purchasing power of the people. According to him, the last few years has been tough for the auto industry. Ade.Ojo said “The Nigeria economy has experienced series of crises over the years. The last few years in particular have been extremely tough. The purchasing power of the average Nigerian has been thoroughly weakened; this coupled with the unprecedented surge in prices of goods and services, has made acquisition and ownership of new vehicles extremely difficult for average Nigerians. This has inevitably resulted in a huge drop in sales of vehicles”.

Assuring customers of TNL’s resolve to continue its customer friendly approach, Ade.Ojo said “I want to assure you that despite the monumental challenges in the economy, TNL will continue to devise means that will enable our customers to continue to enjoy their preferred auto brand-Toyota. We will continue to initiate customer friendly, business improvement strategies aimed at making our brand more affordable. We have continuously improved our after-sales architecture in order to give our customers value for their money. We are committed to doing the needful at all times to sustain the culture of superior quality and excellent customer service that TNL is known for”.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of TNL, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, commended the customers for their continued patronage saying that such form is the only way to recognize and reward the loyal customers.

“The Toyota Awards is a forum whereby Toyota customers are given the desired recognition and rewards. We are determined to sustain the relationship with our customers”, he said.