Cyber crime: There’s lacuna in enforcement – Police

THE Anambra State police command yesterday expressed worry at the existing lacuna in the enforcement of sections 24 and 38 of Cyber crimes Act 2015, particularly as it concerns jurisdiction, prosecution and enforcement.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, in a paper he presented at a seminar on cyber crime in Onitsha, said there was need to harmonize the new Cyber crimes Act 2015 with the existing criminal and penal code laws on cyber stalking in order to avoid civil matters that could attract civil litigations.

“There is need for adequate sensitisation and awareness campaign by the Ministry of Justice, law enforcement agencies and human rights organiations to enlighten members of the public about digital rights and their limitations, in order not to violate other people’s rights as well.

“There is also need for the amendment of Cyber crimes Act 2015, especially on offences already stated in the criminal and penal codes laws of the Federation in order to avoid ambiguity and miscarriage of justice,’ he said.

In his speech, the Anambra State chairman of Center for Democracy, CD, Comrade Nnadi Ekene said the organization was pained at the level of silence over rights’ violation and the inability of residents of the state to confide in the organization on issues of human rights violations.

According to him, the fear of people whose rights were violated in exposing the culprits had severely hindered the efforts of the body in fighting for them, adding that some of them were even afraid to open up on what they were passing through, mostly in the hands of security agents.

He said: “Out of fear of what will happen to them, they try to conceal their predicaments, while others find it difficult to come out to complain and I wonder how we can defend them in such circumstances.”

He also said that at this era of computer age where everything was going digital, the people needed to be enlightened so they would not fall victims of the Yahoo boys who had devised many strategies to defraud people.

