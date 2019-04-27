Cult killings: Emmanuel urges varsity, security to fish out perpetrators

BY: Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has expressed concern over the wave of cult clashes at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), calling on security agencies to collaborate with the varsity management to fish out and bring the perpetrators to book.

Emmanuel made the call on Friday when the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zaki Ahmed paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Government House, Uyo.

The governor who acknowledged the contributions of security agencies particularly the Nigeria Police Force in the maintenance of Law and order in the state since the inception of his administration, urged them to redouble their efforts to ensure that the peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed by the residents was sustained.

He condemned the gruesome killings of students during the recent cult clashes at UNIUYO and advised that the varsity authority should expel such bad eggs.

His words, “I want to acknowledge the contributions of the police, other security agencies in the maintenance of Law and Order in the state. It is quite sad for a student to take the life of a fellow student in the name of cultism.

” The police must get to the root of all this and fish out, apprehend the perpetrators and let them face the full wrath of the Law. And the University Authorities should not hesitate to expel such bad eggs.

” I want to thank the officers and men of the police force for their commitment to rid the society of criminals elements both within the metropolis and the rural areas”

The governor urged the police to increase patrols across the state while he assured of the readiness of the government to give maximum cooperation and necessary logistics to assist their operations.

In his remarks earlier, the Commissioner of Police Mr. Zaki Ahmed solicited for maximum cooperation from the state government aimed at achieving the core mandate of his duties.

The CP who was accompanied by deputy commissioners of police, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, Mr. Austin Odion and Mr. Augustine Arop attributed the peace in the state to the peaceful disposition of the governor.

“I assure you of our readiness to collaborate with other Security outfits to maintain the peace and eradicate all forms of criminality in Akwa Ibom State”, Ahmed stressed