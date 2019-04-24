The management of Enugu-based Nationwide League One side, Crime Busters FC, says the club plans to host a website to interact with fans and keep them abreast of the Nigeria Police team’s activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Crime Busters, which had an impressive performance in the 2017/2018 football season, is the 2018 Enugu State FA Cup Champion.

Crime Busters FC emerged champion after it defeated Rangers International FC, Enugu 2 -1 at the final; thus, ending Rangers’ 32 years dominance of Enugu State football competitions.

The club’s General Manager, Ebere Amaraizu, who disclosed this to NAN on Wednesday in Enugu, said that the website would assist in widening the scope of the club’s communications, especially to its growing number of fans in the South-East and beyond.

READ ALSO: Champions League : PSG should listen to me more, says Alves

“The website will strengthen any weak link observed in communication by keeping members of the public abreast of the club’s information relating to players, its activities and other important information regarding the club.

“The website will also avail members of the public to get to know the historical background of the club, players’ profile and up-coming events as well as match fixtures etc,’’ he said.

The general manager noted that modalities had been put in place to get the website on stream before the commencement of the 2018/2019 NLO League season.

“The website, now being designed, is supervised by Mr George Agu, the Club Sponsor,’’ he added.

NAN reports that the club is currently running a twitter account, which is @crimebustersfc.Crime.(NAN)

VANGUARD