Court orders release of NBA President’s int’l passport

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, varied the bail condition granted President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN and ordered the release of his international passport.

Trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa also directed the defendant to inform the office of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, each time he wants to travel out of the country.

The decision followed an application filed and moved by lead counsel for the defendant, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, to that effect.

Counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo did not oppose the application but urged the court to hold that the defendant drops the passport whenever he returns from a journey.

He argued that it would be difficult to have the defendant in court if his travel schedule clashes with a court date.

But Olanipekun assured that court proceedings would prevail over travels whenever there is a clash.

Usoro is facing a 10 counts charge levelled against him by the EFCC. The anti-graft agency accused him of laundering N1.4billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State Government, a charge the defendant had consistently denied, saying the money was part of his legitimately earned professional fees.

Before the ruling for the release of the international passport, the judge had adjourned to May 10 to enable the Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State, Uwemedimo Nwoko and three others mentioned in the body of the charge respond to a counter motion filed by the prosecution.

However, the judge intervened and ruled that further proceedings will commence May 10.