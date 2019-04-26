Court orders businessman to pay N45, 000 for cheating friend in pig sale

A Jiwa Upper Area Court on Friday ordered a 41-year-old businessman, Sunday Francis to pay his friend, Onyeaka Patrick N45, 000 for cheating him over sale of a pig.

The judge, Mohammed Marafa , gave the order in a ruling following Francis’ failure to return the pig to Patrick’s house.

Both parties had earlier agreed to settle the matter after Francis admitted to the charge of cheating.

Marafa adjourned the matter until May 23, for final settlement.

He ordered the defendant to sign undertaking to that effect or face conviction on the said date.

The defendant had told the court that he went to Patrick’s house to offer him a female pig but was informed by Patrick’s wife that he travelled.

Responding, Patrick said he was not interested in a female pig and wants a male pig that has not been castrated.

The defendant, however, promised to sell the female pig to pay Patrick off since he would not accept the pig.

The Prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun had told the court that Patrick reported the matter at Gwagwa Police Station on Nov. 18.

He said the complainant asked the defendant to sell two pigs for him in which he sold one at N60, 000, gave the complainant N40, 000 and kept N20, 000 for his personal use.

The defendant also diverted the second pig to himself, adding that the offence of cheating contravened Section 322 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

