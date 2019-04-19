Court denies security guard bail due to high rate of rape cases

Abuja – An FCT High Court, Jabi on Wednesday refused to admit a security guard, Chimsom Ekenga, who allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl, at the Camp of Internally Displaced Person’s (IDP), Karamajiji, Airport Road, Abuja.



Justice Charles Agbaza in a ruling on the bail application made by the defendant’s counsel, Mr Akintunde Ajayi, said the bail was denied due to the high rate of rape cases in the society.

The Judge, who ordered that the defendant be remanded Kuje Prison, adjourned the case until May 8, for continuation of hearing.

The defendant was first arraigned on March 15, 2018, by the FCT Police Command on three- counts of rape.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Donatus Abah, told the court that Ekenga was reported at the FCT Police Command by Abdullahi Umar, a Security officer on Nov. 24, 2017.

Abah said the complainant alleged that the defendant raped a nine-year-old girl, at the Camp of Internally Displaced Person’s (IDP), Karamajiji, Airport Road, Abuja.

He said that the offence contravende the provisions of Section 1(2) of the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015.

The prosecution has since called two witnesses to prove their case.

According to the prosecutor, the victim and her parents are facing serious economic challenge and that was why they could not make it to the court at the resumed hearing.

The prosecutor said that because of the high standard of living in Abuja, the victim and her parents had since relocated to Jos and they were unable to make it to the court due to lack of transportation fare.

Speaking outside the court room, the prosecutor appealed to NGO’s particularly the Federation of Women Lawyer (FIDA) to come to the victim’s aid for assistant to enable her come to the court to testify (NAN)