COSCON wants investigation into Atiku, Buhari’s nationalities

It’s a national embarrassment — Ohanaeze

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria, COSCON, the umbrella body of all civil society groups in Nigeria has called for an independent investigation into the allegation that Atiku is from Cameroon and Buhari from Guinea.

The group through its Director of Programmes, Promise Edomobi, lamented that foreigners have been ruling Nigeria since independence, finding their way into political, security and civil service sectors of the country.

Edomobi called for a full investigation into the allegation saying that if it is found to be genuine, both persons should be deported immediately.

In another development, the spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chuks Ibegbu has expressed worry over the allegation and counter allegation that Atiku and Buhari are not Nigerians.

Ibegbu called for “a full enquiry into this embarrassing matter. I am aware that foreigners infiltrate Nigeria but this latest accusation and counter-accusation is worrisome and we need to get to the truth and the root.”

He also urged the election petition tribunals to be dispassionate and rely on the results from the polling units to arrive at the scores of all candidates in the last election.

Ibegbu further called on the Federal Government to take over the treatment of the woman whose hands were cut of by a herdsman at Ogbor Hill in Aba, as she is a citizen that needs to be protected by the federal government. She should not be left to the Abia state government alone, Ibegbu noted. The armed Fulani herdsman that wanted to kill the woman should be prosecuted immediately, Ibegbu emphasised.

He reiterated that the ongoing Ohanaeze investigation into the composition of all MDAs in the county and ownership of oil blocs in the Niger Delta is germane for equity and justice even as he insisted on the creation of an additional state and local government areas in the South East