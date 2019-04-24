Breaking News
Copa America: Hamstring injury might rule out Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron

On 1:14 pm by Emmanuel Okogba

Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron could be a doubt for his country’s Copa America campaign after Newcastle revealed he will miss their final three Premier League matches due to a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old, bought for a reported club record fee of £20 million ($26 million) from MLS Cup winners Atlanta United in January, went off in the second half of the 3-1 win over Southampton last weekend.

“Miguel Almiron will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton,” read a statement from Newcastle.

“The club have already been in communication with — and will continue to liaise with — the Paraguayan Football Association ahead of this summer’s Copa America, which the player could still feature in depending on his recovery.”

Almiron has just over a month to recover with the Copa America, hosted by Brazil, kicking off on June 14 and Paraguay’s opening game with 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar on June 16.

