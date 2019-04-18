Conviction of Onnoghen, victory for anti-corruption fight – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency last night said that the conviction of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Walter Onnoghen by the Code of Conduct Tribunal CCT, was a major victory for the anti-corruption policy of the Buhari administration.

Reacting to the verdict, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu explained that the outcome of the trial demonstrates clearly that the law is no respecter of persons, titles, social or political connections.

The Presidential aide added that the essence of the rule of law was to hold everyone accountable equally before the law, regardless of their high or law status in the society.

According to him, “the war against corruption is all encompassing and is not designed to persecute anyone for political or other reasons.

“The rule of law would lose its meaning and validity if only the weak, the poor and powerless are punished for their violations of the law. Countries succeed because the rule of law is evenly upheld and enforced.

“The war against corruption would go nowhere if the high and mighty are spared because of their influence and connections. You can’t fight corruption by allowing impunity because the rule of law cannot function where impunity is tolerated.”

Shehu further explained that the conviction of Justice Onnoghen should send a clear message that the dragnet against corruption will be spread widely to hold public officials accountable, whether they are politicians, Judges, civil servants or holding positions of public trust.