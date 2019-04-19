Conviction: Ibori takes UK to European Court of Human Rights

By Esther Onyegbula

A former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori has taken the United Kingdom to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, with the aim of quashing his conviction by a London court.

According to the attestation papers, the suit was instituted on April 16, 2019.

The theme of Ibori’s appeal according to the papers filed by his counsel is that Britain disobeyed its own laws in a rush to get him convicted.

His counsel said:” This application concerns an unusual provision of United Kingdom law: s17 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000, RIPA.

“ It prohibits any reference, in any proceedings, to an intercepted communication or its contents like an intercepted phone call in circumstances in which its origin as an intercepted communication is disclosed or could be inferred.

The United Kingdom is virtually unique in having such a provision: intercepted communications are used routinely as evidence in court proceedings throughout Europe and the rest of the world.’’

In addition, Ibori’s counsel alleged that the operation of s17 of RIPA, as applied in the highly unusual circumstances of his case, resulted in a violation of Ibori’s rights pursuant to Article 6 of ECHR.

The council added that Britain’s failure to obey its own laws has rendered every other thing that followed, including Ibori’s guilty plea later, defective.

In the appeal papers filed at the European Court of Human Rights, his counsel said, Ibori had pleaded guilty to criminal offences but subsequently applied for permission to appeal his convictions in light of the disclosure of new material.

“ It was a highly unusual note because it provided information which could easily identify the source of the new material on which the Applicant’s appeal was based. However, in a reverse twist, such disclosure is prohibited in all court proceedings by s17 of RIPA.

“In response to the Wass Note, and in an effort to attempt to comply with s17 of RIPA for the remainder of the hearing, the Court of Appeal imposed ‘Ground Rules’ on the parties. This limited what the Applicant’s counsel could refer to in his submissions.

“The applicant submitted to the Court of Appeal and submits in this application that s17 of RIPA, combined with the ‘Ground Rules’, prevented him from properly developing his submissions before the Court of Appeal. As a result, his appeal hearing was unfair.

“The above is the crux of the matter. It is the major plank on which Ibori’s case rests. Ibori appealed to the EU Court of Appeal because a London Appeal Court refused to interrogate this submission and actually ruled that the issue of what is now known as “the Wass Note” was a no-go area. This made Ibori appeal to the European Court of Human Rights because Britain denied him his rights to a fair trial which is recognised everywhere in the free world.’’