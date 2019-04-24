Constellation holds two-day training for coaches

Constellation Coaching Group LLC, the NLP licenced international Coaching Firm, is organizing a two-day Coaching fundamentals Training on Thursday April 25 and Friday April 26, 2019.

The training programme, which holds at Waterfront plaza, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, is a desirable first step for participants seeking to becoming an internationally licenced NLP Coach.

Mrs Joke Coker, Licenced Master Practitioner of NLP, certified Coach Trainer and the Chief Executive Officer of Constellation sums up the training programme thus: “people need others to talk to, to help them Clarify, Focus and Execute their goals. To become better is a common yearning.

Would you like to be part of the solution? Join us, learn the right skills, become a coach.”

Constellation Coaching Group LLC offers three key products. These are Coaching (Executive Coaching & Team Coaching) , Counseling and Coach Training. The Coach Training is for Corporate and individuals.

Constellation is currently leading the initiative aimed at harnessing the power of the mind. For its Coaching Executive, Constellation propels Executives to make better decisions and achieve . The major goal, according to the CEO is to ensure that “Our Clients become confident, authentic leaders. The exponential business results ensure they deliver at work and make them our “walking billboards.”

As a Licenced Master Practitioner of NLP, the CEO has seen Constellation rising to the indisputable number one Coach trainer in Nigeria.

The consensus among industry experts is that to become an internationally licenced NLP Coach, Constellation provides the best route.

For its training programmes, Constellation’s key audiences are Corporates, Individuals and Schools.

For schools, Constellation has developed unique products and services targeted at both the teachers and their pupils.

These products include workshops on Teachers As Coaches in digital Age, Parents As Coaches and they also offer Visiting Psychotherapists for students and teachers in schools and also in the work place.

Constellation’s upcoming training programme promises to afford all – corporates, individuals and schools, rare opportunity to acquire the needed skills to move ahead with life. It’s an opportunity worth seizing.

Vanguard