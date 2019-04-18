Commandant seeks effective synergy among security forces to tackle insurgency, banditry

The Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, AVM Lawal Alao, on Thursday said effective synergy among security agencies was necessary for wiping out insurgency, banditry and other criminal activities in the country.

The commandant made the remarks while closing Exercise Haske Biyu 2019, for students of Senior Course 41 and other participants, at the college in Jaji, Kaduna state.

The exercise was to encourage the adoption of other options in winning the war against insurgents and other criminals not necessarily through warfare. “Indeed, effective synergy among Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police other security agencies and critical stakeholders is the route we must traverse in order to win the war against terrorism, insurgency, militancy and other vices bedevilling this country.”

According to him, the exercise was used to address perceived rivalry among the various defence and security agencies, as such challenged the participants to “form the fulcrum of internal agents that will change this narrative. “We must embrace specialised and collective training so as to enhance our individual proficiencies while also building our dexterity in working together.”

Alao said the three weeks comprehensive training was on the role of military, security agencies and civilian organisations in military operations other than war. ” You have also been taught how to effectively employ all defence, security and civilian assets to successfully conduct internal security and counterinsurgency operations in response to Nigeria’s contemporary security challenges.” He explained that “as our security threat has become more complicated, it is worthy to note that our coordinated response has become more integrated, robust and fit-for-purpose. “Also, we have been enlightened on the need to review and harmonise our various operating procedures while conducting internal security counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, to support an inter-agency approach to crisis response. “As we strive to perform our constitutional roles, we must bear in mind that we ought to be carrying out our professional craft in conformity to the rule of law and respect for human rights.” He noted that professional conduct in a humane and legal manner will invariably engender public support which is a critical requirement for success in internal security operations. ” I am happy to observe that you have heeded to my advice to interact with one another and cross-fertilise idea which could refine Nigeria’s national security architecture,” he added.

Journalists gathered that a total of 318 personnel participated in the three-week training which is to enhance inter-service cooperation.

Out of the 318 participants, 209 are students of Senior Course 41 while 109 are drawn from the Police, Immigration, Prison, National Orientation Agency, Fire Service, Justice Ministry, as well as FRSC, DSS, Civil Defence, NDLEA, NEMA, among others.