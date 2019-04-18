Comic actor, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, maintains lead in Ukraine presidential poll

Comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a political novice who plays a fictional president in a popular TV series, has kept his lead in Ukraine’s presidential election race, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed.

The poll by research body Reiting showed Zelenskiy on 57.9 per cent of votes and incumbent Petro Poroshenko on 21.7 per cent.

Reiting polled 3,000 voters in all regions, except annexed Crimea, from April 12 to April 16.

The previous poll made by Reiting in April 5 to April 10 gave Zelenskiy 61 per cent of votes while Poroshenko received 24 per cent.

Poroshenko and Zelenskiy will meet in the second round of Ukraine’s presidential election, which will take place on April 21.

Zelenskiy won almost twice as many votes as Poroshenko in the first round, on March 31.