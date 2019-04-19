Collaborating with Yemi Alade wasn’t meant to boost my music career — Soft

By Rotimi Agbana

Music collaboration among artistes has become a trend on the Nigerian music scene and it is usually exploited for promotional purposes, but for musical rave of the moment, Collins Uche Faith, popularly known by his stage name, Soft, who recently featured Yemi Alade on a hit song, ‘Killa’, such is not the case.

According to the ‘Money’ crooner, collaborating with Yemi Alade wasn’t a strategy to boost his music career.

“My collaborations have always been pure love and how connected I felt with the other artistes and not a strategy to boost my music career”, he said.

Speaking further, the singer explained how Yemi Alade treated him when he requested for the music collaboration.

“To be honest, Yemi Alade never stressed me; she was so sweet to me. All I had to do was to write her on Instagram about the song and to my greatest surprise she replied ‘Yes’. Then went on to crack me up by saying she is a fan of my music. Her words instantly brought a smile to my face.

Though she was out of the country at the moment but she assured me that as soon as she’s back we would work on the song. That was how we made the song ‘Killa’. I’m very grateful to Yemi Alade for believing in me”, he said.

Soft, who looks up to Burna Boy as a major musical influence, added that so far in his music career, he has been cheated and betrayed.

“So far I have seen people switch sides, lie; I’ve been cheated on but I count it all joy.”