COEASU demands resuscitation of IGRP, payments of  53.37% allowances, arrears

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Colleges of Education Academic State Union, COEASU at its 50th South-West Zonal delegate Congress has called for the revitalization of all internally generated revenue programmes; the payment of 53.37 percent of allowances and arrears among other demands.

The Congress held at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCOED recently, that saw Union leaders across South- West zone gave situational reports of their colleges had Comrade Ige Ajayi. Chairman COEASU-AOCOED and host of the Congress explained that the Union has over the years been a focal point in the sustenance of academic activities despite its myriad of challenges.

While noting that peace and unity remained the fulcrum of progress, Ajayi said, “ A union is measured by its number of agitations turned to achievements. Our union is not unaware of the many challenges being faced. However, with the support of our Congress, these agitations shall be addressed.

“These agitations are: Resuscitation of all College internally generated revenue programmes, IGRP. Honestly, that is the only way our college can survive the economic turmoil; Signing of National Certificate Examination, NCE certificate by the Provost and the Registrar of Colleges should be extended to the State Colleges; Life salary for our chief lecturers have been don to the professors in the universities; and the improvement of power in our colleges.

“Again, in AOCOED, retirees benefits should be made accessible as it has become very difficult to access them; the 53.37 percent allowances and arrears should be paid. As since 2010, the government of Lagos State approved the upward review of salary for higher institutions in Lagos state has not been fulfilled among other demands. “COEASU-AOCOED chairman said.

However, Comrade Ajayi thanked the Union members for their efforts in seeing some of their agitations being met by management and states government.

His words, “As members of this Union your efforts are responsible for the achievement of our goals. Now, 65 years age of retirement for Academic staff is now a thing of the past; there is no vacancy returns; the success of hosting 50th ZDC ; re-introduction of a committee-based platform for running the union activities; the constitution of Advisory Council for the Executive; and accessing pension funds on time by our retired academic staff and many others. “the Comrade added.