Chukwuma: 3 days of travel stressful for athletes

As the African Junior Athletics Championships rounded off yesterday in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire, Nigerian athletes are bracing up for the long hard trip back home.

Despite the travel difficulties and non-payment of allowances to the junior athletes, they put up a good showing at the Championships giving hope for a brighter future, only if those in authority can manage their talents effectively.

Speaking on their travails, Rosemary Chukwuma who disclosed that the journey was tedious, however, revealed her excitement winning triple gold medals for Nigeria.

“Traveling here was very stressful. But I didn’t put that on my mind because I know it’s normal. It affected me during my race but I tried my best to win the gold for my country.”

“I know it wasn’t easy but I thank God for everything. It’s not by my power, it’s God. I’m very happy that I made my country proud and I’m proud of myself too,” said Chukwuma.

Other athletes who distinguished themselves in Cote d’ Ivoire include Favour Ofili who won a 400m and 200m gold in the U-18 category, Best Erhire who did 2.08m in the boys high jump and Nnamdi Chinemerem who won the boys javelin throw with 74.71m personal best. His performance is the world’s leading distance so far in the season. Princess Kara won gold in U-20 women category with 50.04m