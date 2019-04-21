Christ resurrection, manifestation of God’s prophecy — Cleric

Kuje (FCT) – Pastor Isaac Tejabo, missionary with the Kuje Zonal Headquarters of Foursquare Gospel Church, says the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a manifestation of the prophecy of God.



Tejabo said this on Sunday in Kuje during a sermon titled “the Stone is Rolled Away” to mark the Easter celebration.

He said that the rolling of stone on the grave was to prevent the body of Christ from being taken away after being buried

The cleric said the stone was an attempt by man to frustrate the purpose of God after an earlier prophecy that He would rise again after death.

According to him, the stone represents man’s inadequate understanding of the power of God and the fact that God has the final say in the affairs of men.

He, therefore, urged Christians to always seek for the face of God in times of trouble and learn not to rely on self wisdom.

“They rolled the stone on the grave to stop His resurrection, thinking they are wiser than God, but when the time came, it was rolled away and Jesus resurrected.

“The stone was not only rolled away, it was recorded that an angel sat on it, waiting for the manifestation of the prophecy of God.

“The hope of Christians today is that Jesus resurrected. We must learn to trust in God, allow Him to prevail in our situations and stop the use of human strength,” he said.

The cleric said the resurrection of Christ was a clear demonstration of the fact that nobody could stop God when it was time for him to act.

He, therefore, urged Christians to be patient, adding that no time was late for God, as His time is not the time of man. (NAN)