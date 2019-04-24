Choice International announced as official headline sponsor of Del-York Academy

Africa’s premier filmmaking and media training hub, Del-York Creative Academy, announces Choice International as the key headline sponsor of its upcoming elite one month programme. From May 10th- June 10th, 2019 , the Del-York Creative Academy (DCA) will be holding its flagship world-class training program in partnership with leading Media and Film Institutions; Warner Bros, USC, and twenty-five of the most prolific film and media instructors from Hollywood in the entertainment capital of West Africa- Lagos, Nigeria. ALSO READ: My govt will boost entertainment industry – Sanwo-Olu Students will enjoy an extensive menu of Courses including Directing, Screenwriting, Editing, Acting, Sound Design and Scoring, Music Video Production, Broadcast Journalism Costume & Set Design, Make-up & Special Effects, Cinematography & Set Lighting, Coloring and Grading, Producing and The Business of Filmmaking,

Introduction to Theatre, VFX, Animation Design and Drone Technology.

Choice International, the sole established representative of several Fortune 500 brands including GAC Motors, GREE brand of indoor and industrial Air Conditioners and Lontor range of household appliances, is delighted to partner with the DCA Academy to sponsor 250 of the most talented Africans to this year’s edition of the Del-York Creative Academy.

This sponsorship is a significant part of Choice International’s commitment to continuing a rich tradition of empowering Nigerians. By sponsoring and supporting the creative industry, the brand further cements its promise to align with the growth of the nation.

Chairman of Choice International Chief Diana Chen said “We are proud to sponsor the 2019 Del-York Creative Academy. The creative industry remains one of the mirrors that reflect the culture of the people, and we believe that this is an avenue often overlooked through which we can invite change to a nation. While innovation, style, and excellence are some of the words that define the Choice International brand, we are always on the lookout for enterprises that also hold these values dearly and we believe that Del-York Creative Academy is one of such brands.”

Since its emergence in 2013, DCA has trained over 1200 filmmakers in partnership with industry experts. This year the academy in a bid to empower the next generation, will be selecting 500 of Africa’s most talented creative disruptors from across the continent. These participants will be groomed under Project 500 so as to enable them use the power of the media to create powerful and interesting narratives on Africa to drive the conversation for change, growth and development.

As part of their final projects, selected participants will partner with international media partners to curate original feature films, documentaries, skits, short videos, Television Commercials, and video content t o spearhead a social intervention agenda across Africa.

The best graduating student, demonstrating promise, will be awarded a brand-new car!

Indeed, Del-York Creative Academy has proven itself to be dedicated and true to its ethos from the very beginning – “Capacity Building“ to foster “Nation Building.”

Vanguard