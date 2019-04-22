To mark this year’s Easter celebration, a prominent businessman and politician and PDP House of Representatives candidate in the last general election, Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso has called on all Christians to ensure that they emulate Jesus Christ who, through His death and resurrection, brought hope to all of mankind.

The Igbere-born businessman and Chairman of Caades Group of companies made the call yesterday, Sunday, in a press statement made available to the media. He noted that if all Christians followed the teachings of Jesus Christ, believing in the promise of everlasting life, everyone would attain fulfilment just as Christ himself brought with Him life in abundance and victory over death through His resurrection.

The statement reads “as we celebrate this very significant Easter, let us be reminded of the sacrifice of love that Christ made on the Cross of Calvary to save mankind from sin and destruction”

“Let us be reminded of the message of love that is contained in Christ’s teachings. As the followers of Christ, let us always walk in His path and obey His instructions; He is full of mercy and compassion, He loves us unconditionally, He forgives and likewise we must emulate him”.

“As we celebrate this Easter, let us honour Christ by showing love to humanity, by helping those in need, praying for the faint hearted and encouraging those passing through difficulties”.

Anyaso went on to call on all Christians to rally behind all those affected by acts of violence and oppression around the world, especially those who are victims and families of victims of a recent bomb attack in faraway Sri Lanka, saying that the true virtue of Christianity is Care, Love, and Hope.

