Chibok girls: Reflection of all that’s wrong with Nigeria – Aisha Abu

We believe Leah will come back one day – Presidency

By Olayinka Ajayi

Conveners of Bring back our girls has lamented over the spate of insecurity and killings that has ravaged lives and properties across Nigeria.

Speaking during the 3rd annual Chibok girls lecture, one of the convener of the group and gender activist, Aisha Abu said “The situation of missing Chibok girls is a reflection of all that’s wrong with Nigeria”.

“In a country where the stories of the law enforcement officers are constantly making headlines for killing innocent people when they should be protecting us, and our government turning a blind eye. You’d be shocked that both of their mandates entails protecting Nigerians, regardless of class, tribe or gender. The Killings of northerns in Zamfara, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno is so disheartening , not to talk of the kidnappings in Kaduna and Rivers. I cannot begin to emphasis on the importance of unity as citizens of our failing nation.

Aisha maintained that a nation with half of its population being deprived of basic human rights said: “We can’t have democracy without women, so why don’t we pay attention to the girls in Captivity? The importance of the girl-child’s contribution to the society cannot be over emphasized.

“On assuming power in 2015, President Mohammed Buhari’s administration prioritised the safe return of the girls. We were very excited about the 21 girls released in 2016. In 2017, 82 girls returned home from captivity. In return, the government freed five Boko Haram commanders. Aside from this, nothing more has come out of the government’s efforts to reunite the remaining 113 chibok girls with their loved ones.

“We experienced a similar incident when the Dapchi girls were abducted. Thankfully, all of them except one has been returned. What about Leah Sharibu? What is the government doing about her?

“The parents of these girls are going through what words can’t even express. Do you know that about 20 chibok parents have died mostly due to trauma related causes?

“As we remember with so much pain in our hearts , the Chibok girls that have been denied their right to live and grow and learn, let us learn from the likes of Alaa Sallah, a 22yr Old Sudanese woman fighting for the freedom of her nation, flight against a failed nation.

“We are very grateful to the government however we still plead, make more effort, to not tire until we have freed our girls and tackled this insecurity that has ruined our nation. We cannot accept the failure of Nigeria as this country is all we have.

In a related development, Presidential spokesman,Femi Adesina, stated that the federal government believes Leah Sharibu will be released “one day”.

Adesina who spoke the Easter concert of the Apostolic Faith, West Africa, in Lagos.

Urged Nigerians to keep faith, saying: “We believe that Leah will come back one day, a lot is being done, and you know you cannot begin to proclaim sensitive things like that on the pages of the newspaper,

“The message of Easter is the message of victory over darkness, victory over death and the lesson we can learn is that whatever the problems that besiege this country.

“Whether killings, economic, political or social problems can be overcome; just as Jesus overcame death, we shall also overcome our troubles; Nigeria will resurrect just as Jesus resurrected.

“We will overcome all the problems facing the country; it’s a time for us to be encouraged, resonate and determined that God still rules in the affairs of men, and Nigeria.”