Chelsea has had a good season so far- Sarri

Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri insists his first season at the helm was a success at this stage.

Chelsea is still chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League and are in the Europa League semi-finals after finishing as runners-up in the EFL Cup.

Although the Italian has come under heavy criticism throughout the campaign, he believes his side had enjoyed a good season.

“We played a final, which we lost on penalties. We are in the semi-final in the Europa League. We are fighting for the top four. So the season, at the moment, is good,” he told UK newspapers.

“Of course we have two very, very strong targets – we want the top four in the Premier League and to go to the final of the Europa League. If we are able to get to the final, then we will want to win the final.

“And so I think the season is, at the moment, good. It’s been a very difficult season. We lost two or three matches in the wrong way – without fighting – so the feeling, sometimes, is worse, but it’s only the first step.

“We need to improve more. We need to become competitive for the top. The first step, though, has been good.”

Sarri’s men face Manchester United in a crucial clash on Sunday, sitting fourth in the table but only a point ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal.

