Charly Boy takes protest to Owerri over good governance

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Hundreds of Imolites led by Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, yesterday staged protests in Owerri, demanding accountability in the governance of Imo State.

The demonstration which started at 7:35 am at the Imo State Government House roundabout ended at Assumpta Avenue.

Speaking at the event, Charly Boy described the protest as demand for the freedom of the people.

He said they would be demanding an inclusive style of governance in the state as well as development- based policies to ensure equal treatment for Imolites.

Killings: Herdsmen, cultists taking centre stage in southeast

Charly Boy further said the protest was to create awareness for good governance and for the people to know that the time has come for them to actively participate in the governance of their state.

According to him:”It is a special day in Imo State as the people decided to raise awareness on the effects of bad governance, inhuman policies, and the risk of keeping mum.

“Imo people have suffered neglect, bad governance, and various forms of intimidation.

“This walk is for freedom, it is about inclusive government, demanding accountability, equity, and fairness from all office holders at every level in Imo State. It is expected that some of the issues raised ought to be addressed by the outgoing government. ‘’