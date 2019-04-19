CCT axes Onnoghen, to forfeit money, barred for 10 years

By Emma Amaize, Ikechukwu Nnochiri & Henry Ojelu

ABUJA —The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, yesterday, convicted the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on all the six-count charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

The Danladi Umar-led three-man tribunal said that evidence of three witnesses that testified in the course of the trial, were not discredited by the defendant who was accused of failing to properly declare his assets, as well as operating five domiciliary foreign bank accounts.

The CCT Chairman, Mr. Umar, who read the judgment, said: “The prosecution has discharged the onus placed on it beyond every iota of doubt. It is clear that the defendant was in clear breach of the code of conduct for public officers. The prosecution successfully established its case, and the defendant is accordingly convicted.”

Handing its sentence after it declared the defendant guilty, the tribunal, ordered that he is “hereby removed from office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Chairman of the National Judicial Council, NJC, and the Federal Judicial Service Commission, FJSC.

“Secondly, the defendant is hereby banned from holding any public office for 10 years.”

The tribunal held that Onnoghen’s failure to explain how he amassed “huge amounts of money in his accounts,” was an indication that the funds were acquired illegally.

It ordered that the funds should be “confiscated, seized and forfeited to the Federal Government.”

Meanwhile, Onnoghen who appeared unruffled in the dock while the judgment was delivered, declined offer by the CCT chairman to plead for clemency.

Mr. Umar had before he commenced the sentencing, asked the defendant if he would like to make a plea of allocutus (for mercy), but Onnoghen simply bowed his head and told him, “no comment.”

Earlier before the judgment was delivered, the CCT boss dismissed two preliminary objections the former CJN lodged challenging the legal propriety of his trial.

Umar held that the CCT had the requisite jurisdiction to try the ex-CJN on the allegation that he falsely declared his assets, maintaining that the Federal Government did not violate any portion of the law by bye-passing the NJC, to file the charge.

He said the tribunal was minded to overrule itself by departing from the position it took in a similar case the government instituted against Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court.

The CCT held that Sections 158(1) and Paragraph 21(6) of the Third Schedule to the1999 Constitution, as amended, was not applicable in the case since government did not charge the former CJN as a serving judicial officer, but as an ordinary public officer that acted in breach of the code of conduct for public officers.

“We resolve this issue against the defendant. The tribunal hereby affirms its jurisdiction to entertain the charge against the defendant which is competent. Though the tribunal is not unmindful of its previous decision in the case of Ngwuta, the tribunal will not hesitate to overrule itself in any previous decision which it is satisfied was reached on wrong reasons.

“I agree that we should do so in this case. In other words, the tribunal hereby reverses itself as regards the case against Ngwuta. The tribunal hereby overrules itself in the case of Ngwuta. The preliminary objection lacks merit and is hereby refused,” Mr. Umar held.

In a second ruling, the CCT Chairman, said there was no merit in the former CJN’s application that he should recuse himself from the matter considering that he equally has a criminal allegation hanging on his neck.

Umar admitted that though there was a bribery allegation levelled against him, he said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had in two separate letters dated March 5, 2015, and April 20, 2016, cleared him of any wrongdoing.

He said an initial charge that was entered against him was subsequently withdrawn by the EFCC on November 8, 2018.

“The issue regarding bribery allegation against the chairman has been resolved by the EFCC. All the issues raised by the applicant have been dealt with without any ambiguity. The chairman is competent to proceed with the case.”

The CCT boss dismissed as unfounded, Onnoghen’s contention that he would not be granted fair hearing since the panel is answerable to the Presidency which was behind his travails, insisting “nothwistanding that the CCT is under the Presidency, that does not mean that it will bow under the whims and caprices of the Presidency or fail to decide cases brought before it dispassionately.

“All judges of courts of superior records are appointed by the President, including Chairman and members of the CCT. That does not reduce them to agents or appendages of the President,” he held.

However, Justice Onnoghen, through his lawyer, Mr. Okon Efut, SAN, gave a hint that he would appeal his conviction by the CCT.

Although the former CJN declined to speak to journalists, his lawyer, in his reaction, insisted that the judgment was in breach of the fundamental principles of natural justice, equity and good conscience.

He alleged that the verdict was premeditated, adding that the CCT had on January 23 when it granted the ex-parte order President Muhammadu Buhari relied upon on January 25, to remove Justice Onnoghen from office as the CJN, revealed its position on the matter.

He said: “The journey has ended today because everything that has a beginning must have an end. So this day, we have heard that the Chief Justice of Nigeria has been convicted and sentenced. The conviction is out of order, it is unconstitutional. It is a breach of fair hearing because before this day, on January 23, the same judgment had been passed before now, removing the CJN without a fair hearing.

“So it was a fait accompli; it was premeditated, a judgment that had been passed before today. So, today’s judgment is just a formality and we hold the view that the tribunal has not only breached the constitution of Nigeria, it has breached the fundamental principles of natural justice, equity and good conscience.

“It has not only been able to pass judgment, it has convicted for an offence that was never charged and this is an erosion of the fundamental principles of our constitution. Until some questions are answered, for instance, why is it that the due course of justice was not allowed to flow? Why was judgment passed on January 23 before today, removing the CJN? Why is it that today, even after the CJN had tendered his notice of voluntary retirement and the NJC has taken a position, why is it that the tribunal has gone ahead to pass a judgment in total disregard of the independence of the NJC, in total disregard of the powers of the Senate in this matter?

“We hold a view that the tribunal in reversing itself in the case of Ngwuta, has breached the principles that hold us together.

“This is a sad day in our nation’s democracy and we know that all is not over with this matter. The wheel of justice grinds slowly but surely. This is not a matter that will end here. We shall avail ourselves of all the processes, the hierarchy of the judiciary and we know that the judiciary will redeem itself even though seriously battered and bruised. The judiciary will do justice. Justice has not been done today, but it will surely be done tomorrow. If not by the tribunal, but by our God. Justice will be done by our God,” he added.

It will be recalled that the tribunal had last Monday, reserved judgment on the matter after the Federal Government and Onnoghen adopted their final written arguments.

Whereas Onnoghen urged the tribunal to discharge and acquit him, insisting that the Federal Government failed to prove that he committed any offence that is known to the law.

On the other hand, the Federal Government asked the CCT to convict and impose maximum punishment on the former CJN, contending that it successfully established that he acted in breach of the code of conduct for public officers in the country.

The Federal Government had in the charge marked CCT/ABJ/01/19, alleged that Onnoghen’s failure to properly declare his assets, was in violation of section 15(2) of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

It further alleged that the ex-CJN who was suspended from office by President Buhari on January 25, operated five foreign bank accounts, contrary to the code of conduct for public officers.

However, in opposition to his trial, Justice Onnoghen, queried the validity of the charge against him, stressing that FG violated established judicial precedents by not allowing the NJC, to firstly investigate the allegation against him, before it rushed the matter to the CCT.

He argued that failure to channel the petition against him, as well as the outcome of the investigation that was purportedly conducted on assets declaration forms he submitted to the CCB, to the NJC, rendered the charge invalid.

More so, the defendant urged the CCT to abide by a subsisting Court of Appeal decision in Nganjiwa vs Federal Republic of Nigeria (2017) LPELR-43391, to the effect that any misconduct attached to the office and functions of a judicial officer, must first be reported to and handled by the NJC, pursuant to the provisions of the laws.

He maintained that only after the NJC had pronounced against such judicial officer could prosecuting agencies of the Federal Government proceed to initiate a criminal proceeding.

Justice Onnoghen drew attention of the tribunal to its judgment that quashed a similar charge against another Justice of the Supreme Court, Sylvester Ngwuta, on the ground that the NJC ought to have been allowed to look into the matter before the case was filed.

He stressed that the two judgments were yet to be set aside by the Supreme Court.

Aside challenging powers of the tribunal to try him, Onnoghen, said he was afraid that he would not be accorded fair hearing by the tribunal which he described as an appendage of the Presidency.

He insisted that he was entitled to fair hearing by an independent and impartial tribunal, under section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The defendant argued that the CCB which recommended his trial, the Attorney General of the Federation who is prosecuting him, and the tribunal itself, are all answerable to the Executive Arm of the government.

Onnoghen appeals conviction, says CCT has no jurisdiction to try him

Less than eight hours after his conviction, Onnoghen, through his lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, contending that the CCT had no jurisdiction to entertain the matter, let alone reach a decision in the matter.

The embattled former CJN, in 16 grounds of appeal, is contending that the CCT erred in law when it dismissed his application challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal, noting that as at the time the charges against him was filed, he was a judicial officer and not subject to the jurisdiction of the CCT.

Onnoghen in the appeal, further argued that the CCT chairman, Danladi erred in law when he refused to recuse himself, following objection raised about his likelihood of bias and thus occasioned miscarriage of justice.

On one of the grounds of appeal, Onnoghen argued that the CCT also erred in law when it convicted him on count one of the charges, for failure to declare his assets and liabilities, even when the essential elements of the offence as charged had not been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

He is subsequently praying the court to among other things, set aside his conviction by the CCT and discharge the order of forfeiture of asset made by the tribunal.

FG rehearsed Onnoghen’s conviction — PANDEF

Reacting to Onnoghen’s conviction, PAN Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, umbrella body of traditional rulers, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of Niger Delta, said it was shameful that Federal Government severally rehearsed his conviction before the CCT, performed the hatchet man’s job, yesterday.

National Secretary, PANDEF, Dr. Alfred Mulade, told Vanguard on phone that what would have shocked Nigerians was if the CCT found Onnoghen not guilty against the wishes of the system that wanted him at all cost.

He said: “Justice Onnoghen’s conviction had been rehearsed several times over by the Federal Government and this is known to all Nigerians, who cared to think that it is a predetermined outcome.

“Even the trial at the CCT culminating into his conviction is a sad commentary. It has only shown the level to which the authorities have bastardized and relegated the Nigerian judiciary, the last hope of the common person.

“Too bad, the way and manner Onnoghen was hounded, harassed, embarrassed, demonized and criminalized by the Federal Government,” he added.

We’ll react formally— PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, said it will react formally to the CCT judgement on the retired Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan has said.

Onnoghen was dismissed by the CCT yesterday, in a judgment by its chairman, Danladi Umar, who also barred him from holding any public office for a period of ten years in addition to forfeiture of cash in five accounts he failed to declare at the CCB.

“We will react formally, that’s for sure,” the publicity scribe said even as he reiterated the support of the party in the fight against corruption.”