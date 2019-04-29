Car snatching: Police arrest suspect, recover stolen car

By Evelyn Usman

Car snatching: A robbery suspect who specialised in snatching vehicles from Uber drivers in Lagos and selling same in Ibadan, has been arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Lagos command.

The suspect, Adesola Yusuf, who resides in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, said he came to Lagos purposely for the mission.

According to him,” I was arrested because I stole a car from an Uber driver. I came to Lagos and ordered for Uber at Liasu road, to take me to Egbeda.

“Midway into the journey, I told him to stop, pointing a gun at him. He pulled over and came out of the car. I drove straight to Ibadan”.

Asked what he intended to do with the car, he said, ” I honestly don’t have any reason for stealing the car. I realised what I have done when I got home. I regret my action “, said the Higher National Diploma in Business Administration holder.

Police sources said the owner of the vehicle had been contacted, adding that the suspect would be charged to court.

