CAN admonishes Buhari to tackle insecurity, ensure release of Sharibu, other Chibok girls from captivity

.As Baptist church begins 106th convention

By Adeola Badru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has been by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, admonished to put all machineries in motion to squarely address in a better way the issues of insecurity in the country, ranging from kidnapping, Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen’s attack and militia disturbances in the north west.

The President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev (Dr.) Supo Ayokunle gave the admonition during a press conference held at the Nigerian Baptist Theology Seminary Hall, to herald the 106th convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, holding at Ogbomoso, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Rev. Ayokunle further urged President Buhari to expedite action on the quick release from captivity of Leah Sharibu and the remaining kidnapped Chibok girls, adding that their freedom should be the priority of government because they did not to warrant being in captivity.

“Nigerians want to be at peace and all the people of violence around us must be ruthlessly dealt with so that there might be peace, progress and prosperity in our land.”

“We additionally urge the states in Nigeria to implement without delay the new minimum wage of thirty thousand naira for Workers in Nigeria. This new monthly pay is not up to a day’s wage for a casual labourer in the United Kingdom. Nigerian workers deserve better pay and better life,” Rev. Ayokunle averred.

The CAN president equally decried some issues that fell short of expectations in the last election, which he said, included vote buying, intimidation of electorate, violence and ballot box snatching.

While speaking on the annual convention, which kicked-off on Saturday, the CAN president said missionaries from countries outside Nigeria and sister conventions from all over Africa would also attend the gathering.

He informed that apart from denominational business that would be focused upon during the session, there would be Bible studies, symposia, drama, music ministrations, adding that there would be special spiritual encounters which would address people’s physical challenges and spiritual life battles.

Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, intimated that the time of the annual session was a time of raising up voices to the Lord in prayer for Nigeria, saying that the country has not reached where it was supposed to be yet.

“We are trusting God that the special anointed servants of the Lord within and outside our denomination that would minister to God’s people during the hours of the revival would be used greatly by the Lord to usher in miracles into the lives of God’s people as many as well would receive salvation of Christ Jesus,” he noted.