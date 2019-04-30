Calibration of product, services will boost local, int’l trade – SON

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – STANDARD Organisation of Nigeria, SON, says products and services calibration will boost local and international trade meant to facilitate diversification of the economy.

The Director-General of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, made this known on Tuesday during a Stakeholders’ Forum on Calibration Services in Enugu with the theme; “The Role of Calibration in Trade and Business Facilitation and Growth’’.

Telecoms operators seek downward review of annual operating levy to 1%

Aboloma, who was represented by Director, National Metrology Institute, NMI, Enugu, Dr Bede Obayi, said that Nigerians and the Nigeria economy had a lot of gain by bracing calibration, which is adding value for money on every product or service in the country.

“Adopting the best practices of calibration with Nigeria’s NMI; it will help the country to conserve hard earned foreign exchange hitherto paid to other countries’ metrology institutes.

“It will be a confidence-booster to exporters and exports due to reliability of the products. Safe environment by providing accuracy in measurements as well as improvement of the health of the citizenry. Strength valves to other components of National Quality Infrastructure through Standardisation, Accreditation, Certification and Testing,’’ he said.

The SON boss lauded the contributions of development partners – UNIDO, Germany government, National Institute of Standards, Egypt – for supply of equipment, staff capacity building, calibration of our standards among other collaborative assistance.

In a lecture titled “Effective Calibration Services in Metrology on Trade, Business and Economic Growth in Nigeria’’; Mr Kayode Olagunju, said that the holy books encouraged right and just measure and treatment of all at all times.

Olagunju, who is a metrology expert with SON, said that calibration or right measurement was necessary for all we do in life and “it ensures that the right standards is maintained to build business confidence’’.

“The issue of calibration should be taken serious by all as we are moving towards a global business and trade environment that requires not just right quantity but also quality in all we offer as products and services,’’ he said.

How digitization is making online crude oil trading easier

Earlier in a goodwill message, Dr Frank Ugwu, Chairman of Udenu Local Government Area, said that ensuring right calibration would build trust and long lasting goodwill in businesses as well as ensure confidence at all time.

Ugwu urged SON through NMI to do a lot of sensitization on calibration as well as follow it up with some enforcement in order to ensure that all Nigerians comply to better the business environment in the country.

Also in a goodwill message, Board Member representing Manufacturers Association of Nigeria in National Automotive Design and Development Council, Dr D.V.C. Obi said that the association would continue to partner with SON to ensure that its NMI calibration efforts succeed.

The General Officer Commanding of 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Maikobi, represented by Brig.-Gen. Sylvester Oloyede, said that the issue of right and accurate calibration of goods and services would help enhance the current military-civil relationship.

Mr Samuel Bot, Assistant Comptroller of Customs in-charge of Operation in Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command, said that his command would work with NMI to ensure that proper calibration was done on goods so that importers pay right duty amount to Federal Government.