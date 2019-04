Burna Boy announces date for release of new album

Burna Boy has had an exceptional run for a little over a year now, exceeding himself with each new release and each new project. This year alone, he has released four videos, one song, and one EP. Crowning all of that, he made his Coachella debut early this week. All of this is exactly why the title ’African Giant’ is extremely apt for his forthcoming album.

Contributors and executives from record labels, radio, Spotify, YouTube, the film and media industry and clubs converged at a private location in Los Angeles, California, for an early listening party of what many described as “Burna’s best album yet”. In true Burna Boy style, the listening quickly turned into a house party as guests got caught up in the music.

While 21 tracks were played at the party, only 16 will make it on the African Giant album. Jidenna, Wale, and Akon were among the artistes who showed up to support Burna Boy, each of them giving glowing reviews of what they heard.

How will Burna Boy surpass his past victories? We’ll have to wait until August when the ’African Giant’ album drops. Until then, we’re keeping our ears on the ground and our eyes on the star as he continues the African Giant tour, and does a return of Coachella performance on April 21st, 2019.