In a bid to stem the recurrence of building collapse, the Lagos State Association of Professional Plumbers has tasked its members to contribute their quota through quality service delivery.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Adeshina Ogunkoya, made the call on Thursday at the 29th Plumbers’ Day Anniversary in Lagos.

Ogunkoya said the plumbers could contribute their quota by pressure testing all pipes installed in a house before the walls are tiled, saying the essence was to determine the capacity of the pipes to allow for the free flow of water.

According to him, leakages in the pipes used in plumbing works of a building remained a major factor that can result to collapse of the building.

He said that most plumbers who rendered substandard works were not registered and certified plumbers, saying that all plumbers practising in the state should identify with the association and be certified to operate.

“Quality plumbing service delivery is key to ensuring the stability of a building. Poor and illegal plumbing works can weaken the structural stability of a building, which can lead to collapse.

“If plumbers pressure-test and ascertain the capability of pipes to carry water, all forms of leakages that can lead to collapse will be prevented.

“Unfortunately, some developers prefer to use the roadside plumbers because of their cheap services,’’ Ogunkoya said.

He urged developers and prospective homeowners to ensure they engage services of certified plumbers for efficient service delivery to curb the incidence of building collapse.

Mr Mumuni Badmus, Managing Director, Lagos Water Corporation, called for partnership between the association and the corporation to pave way for the creation of more business opportunities.

Badmus said the collaboration was necessary to enable identification of certified and competent plumbers that could be recommended to homeowners.

According to him, the activities of quack plumbers pose a great challenge to the operation of the qualified ones and there is the need to flush out quacks in the built environment.

“Quacks have taken advantage of the pervasive ignorance of the populace about the profession to corner jobs meant for trained and certified artisans

“The plumbers must in one accord rise up against quackery to save the profession.

“There are lots of business opportunities the partnership can bring to the plumbers. Many plumbing contracts can be awarded to the association through the partnership.

“I believe this is the beginning of our collaboration, which is going to be a long lasting one,’’ Badmus said.

He also called for the training and retraining of the plumbers to enhance their competence and capabilities in the profession.