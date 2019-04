The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Thursday, said that the cabinet members of President Muhammadu Buhari, are still intact.

Disclosing this immediately after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, Mohammed opined that Buhari will dissolve his cabinet, on May 22 to pick new ones.

“We will be having a valedictory session on 22nd May. The cabinet remains intact”, he told State House correspondents.

IGP says extra-judicial killings by policemen unacceptable