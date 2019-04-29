Buhari urged to appoint a young person as NDDC MD

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: IJAW Youth Council, IYC, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a young person as substantive Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, stressing that there will be a disconnect between the youth and an older person appointed as Managing Director.

President IYC, Mr Eric Omare made the appeal yesterday in Warri, noting that it was the struggle of youths of the region that gave rise to the commission, Niger Delta Ministry and the presidential amnesty program.

“However, over the years apart from a few cases, the Presidency has always appointed old people who are not in touch with the youths and realities of the Niger Delta region into these offices and thereby depriving the region of the needed understanding and zeal to drive the required developments of the region.

“The few occasions where relatively young people have headed the NDDC it recorded the best performance because of the understanding of these young men about the affairs of the region and the energy to carry out the enormous responsibilities of these offices. The IYC strongly believe that the youths of the Niger Delta region who over the years have been at the forefront of the struggle for the development of the Niger Delta region are in a better position to lead the process of bringing development to the region through their leadership of intervention agencies such as the NDDC.”, he said.

The Ijaw body also flayed failure of the NDDC to complete the Odo-Ofunama road in Edo state, adding also that it was sad the commission had not commenced work on the Omadino-Okerenkoko-Escravos road in Delta state.

