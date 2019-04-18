Buhari replaces Kokori as NSITF Board chair

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment and inauguration of the Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF.

The new board of the NSITF to be inaugurated today is headed by Mr Austin Enajemo-Isire.

Before now, former unionist, Frank Kokori was announced to be the Chairman of the NSITF Board before his new appointment as Chairman of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Ilorin, Kwara State.

A statement by Rhoda Ishaku Illiya, Assistant Director, Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said: “The President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCON, has approved the appointment of members of the Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, a parastatal under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“The Board is headed by Mr Austin Enajemo-Isire, a Chartered Accountant, professional Insurance Executive, and Banker.”

According to the statement Mr Austin Enajemo-Isire is to serve as the Chairman and Mrs Ijeoma Orji Okonkwo to serve as Secretary.

Other members are Olawale Osuolale Timothy, Dr Mohammed Yinusa, Comrade Waheed Adewale Adeyanju, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Dutse, Umma Aminu (Mrs), Jasper Azutalam, Member/Executive Director, Finance, Tijani Suleiman Member/Executive Admin,

Mrs Kemi Nelson Member/Executive Director, Operations, Mr Ade Bayo Somefun Member/Managing Director & Chief Executive

“The Board is to be inaugurated today, by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

in the Honourable Minister’s Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Federal Secretariat, Phase 1, Abuja, at 11: 00 am.”