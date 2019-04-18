Buhari mourns Olowo of Owo

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, the Olowo of Owo and the people of Owo in Ondo State on the death of the highly revered traditional ruler.

President Buhari also commiserates with the government and people of Ondo State on the demise of Oba Olateru-Olagbegi, SAN, former Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas.

The President affirms that the late royal father was recognized as an accomplished legal luminary and tutor who played an exemplary role in the training and development of lawyers in the country during his days as a teacher in Nigeria Law School.

President Buhari believes that the departed monarch will be fondly remembered and honoured for his numerous social, economic, educational, peace-building and community development initiatives which greatly endeared him to people in his domain and other admirers across the country.

As the people of Owo and Ondo State prepare for the burial rites of the Olowo, the President assures that his thoughts and prayers are with them during the mourning period.

He prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of Oba Olateru-Olagbegi and grant his people a worthy successor.