Buhari expresses sadness over death of Christian Youths and law enforcement agents in Gombe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over reports of the killing of some Christian youths during an Easter procession Sunday night in Gombe, and reprisal killing of the law enforcement officials allegedly responsible for the tragic incident.

Describing the violent actions as “very unfortunate,” the President extends condolences to the families of the victims, while wishing the several injured speedy recovery.

Joining the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gombe State chapter, and the State Government in appealing for calm, President Buhari also decried the reckless driving as well as “quick resort to self-help and mob action.”

According to him, “We must always be mindful of the peaceful action of others while resisting the urge to take the laws into our hands notwithstanding the gravity of provocation.”

Breaking: Bandits kill policeman, abduct four others in Zamfara

The President commends the leaderships of the police and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for steps taken in bringing the situation under control, and promising further investigations into the sad incident.

President Buhari prays Almighty God to comfort the bereaved families and grant rest to the souls of the departed victims.