Buhari directs Attorney General to return home Nigerian woman awaiting execution for drug trafficking in Saudi

On 4:21 pmIn News by Idowu Bankole

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, directed the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to take all necessary steps towards ensuring Zainab Aliyu, the Nigerian woman awaiting execution for drug trafficking in Saudi returns to the country.

President Buhari orders became necessary when reports from investigations revealed that Zainab Aliyu was innocent. The hard drug is said to have been allegedly ‘planted’ in her luggage by syndicate group in the airport who specialize in planting hard drugs in travellers luggage.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New media, Bashir Ahmad, has revealed via his verified Twitter handle.

