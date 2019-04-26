Breaking News
Buhari complied with all court orders as a military head of state – Falana

On 12:46 pmIn News by Idowu BankoleComments

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana says President Muhammadu Buhari complied with all court orders when he was a military head but wondered why he has persistently not done so in a democracy.

Falana and Buhari

The Human rights activist said this in Lagos, during a public lecture on the 30th anniversary of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), on Thursday.

Falana stated that during Buhari’s reign as a military head he complied with court orders but has failed to do so now.

“I just remember this morning trying to write a letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation and I find, very painfully, that whereas the Buhari/Idiagbon regime complied with all court orders for the release of those who were held illegally under the state security detention of perpersoncree No 2 of 1984, we cannot say the same today under a democratic government.

“If you get a copy of Gani Fawehinmi’s book on Nigerian law on habeas corpus, all the judgments of our courts during the military dictatorship of Gowon up to the Buhari/Idiagbon regime, all the cases are documented in that book; not on a single occasion did the military regimes detain anybody who had been ordered to be released by the court. They could manipulate; they could filibuster, but ultimately they got everybody released.”

Vanguard


