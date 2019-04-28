Buhari asked to give Isoko minister

By Etop Ekanem

The leadership of Isoko Equity Group, IEG, has again appealed to the Federal Government to appoint the next minister to represent Delta State in the Federal Executive Council from Isoko nation.

The group restated its demand during a meeting with President-General, Isoko Development Union, IDU, the umbella body of Isoko people world wide, at the national secretariat of the union in Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Convener of IEG, Mr Silas Buowe, who spoke to newsmen after the closed door meeting, said: “We are here to intimate the President-General Isoko Development Union, High Chief Iduh Amadhe, of our agitation for President Muhammadu Buhar to appoint an indigene of Isoko as minister to represent Delta State in the new Federal Executive Council come May 2019.

“The IDU President-General, who is the father of Isoko Nation, said he had been following the trend and was very proud of what Isoko Equity Group is doing and promised to help in whatever legal way possible to enable the group realise its set out goals.

“No Isoko man or woman has been appointment minister since 1973. That is how deep rooted we have been marginalised as a people. We also extensively discussed the lack of Federal Government presence in Isoko particularly in terms of big ticket infrastructure, despite its vast oil resources contributing.

“On the entourage of the Convener Isoko Equity Group is the Secretary General and Patron of the Group, Dr. Prosper Awhoregba, and Lucky Okperi among others”.