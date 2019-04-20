‘British Colonialists destroyed Yoruba tradition, culture, threw race into crises’

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THe people of Ilawe Ekiti in Ekiti Southwest local government area of Ekiti state, have blamed the British colonialists for most of the traditional crises and contradictions in some states in the southwest region.

They said most of Ekiti towns are still feeling the impact of the interference by the colonialists, their meddlesomeness and poor judgements, as most of the communities are deeply embroiled in protracted obaship and chieftaincy tussles.

The indigenes of the town from Ilero compound at Oke Emo quarters in Ilawe said this while reacting to an interview granted by Elemo of Oke Emo in Ilawe township, Chief Gbenga Agbonna , claiming superiority over Elero, the head of Ilero compound in Oke Emo quarters.

Speaking with Journalists in Ilawe-Ekiti on Friday, the spokesman of the family, Mr Ojo Esan said Elero, being one of the founding fathers of the town, occupied more significant historical space than Elemo in the town

Sean said Elero was one of those who accompanied Oniwe and founder of Ilawe kingdom from Ile Ife to found the town.

Accusing the colonialists of arrogating undue powers to Elemo due to his closeness with British authorities, Esan added that Elemo was a mere stranger who was accommodated by Elero’s forefathers and other founders of the town, including the then Alawe.

He said it was wrong for Agbonna to have downplayed the roles of Elero in the installation and burial of Alawe and other traditional festivals in the town, thereby arrogating all powers belonging to chiefs in Oke Emo quarters to himself alone.