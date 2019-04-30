Breaking: Zainab Aliyu released by Saudi Arabia govt

By Nwafor Sunday

Ms Zainab Aliyu, Nigerian student, detained in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking, has been released by Saudi Arabia government.

Disclosing this via his official tweeter handle, Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to President, Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, said that the Federal Government has secured her release.

His words, “The Federal Government has secured the release of Zainab Habibu Aliyu who was arrested in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking. Details soon from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Recall that Buhari had yesterday directed Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation, to immediately intervene and ensure her freedom.

As directed by Mr President, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’s office worked yesterday with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri’s office as well as National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and other relevant agencies in that regard and thus secured her release.

