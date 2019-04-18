Breaking: Soldiers arrest Vice Chairman who gives information to bandits, kidnappers in Zamfara

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerian Soldiers have arrested Mr Yahuza Ibrahim Wuya, the vice chairman of Anka Local Government, Zamfara State, in connection with the killings and kidnapping in the state.

Recall that bandits have been terrorizing the area and have killed many innocent Nigerians for past days now.

In view of that, the federal government suspended mining activities in the state to check the activities of bandits and criminals who have made the state a by word for impudent criminality.

However, troops of operation SHARAN DAJI in Zamfara State, have announced the arrest of Yahuza and two other suspects in connection with the killings.

In a statement signed by Major, Clement K. Abiade, the Acting Force Information Officer, Operation SHARAN DAJI, Mr Yahuza was allegedly reported to seamlessly assists in selling rustled/stolen cows and donkeys as well as giving information about troops, other security agencies and vigilantes’ movement to the bandits. He was also accused of aiding the release of a notorious gun runner one Sani Yaro from Gusau prison.

In another related development, the troops also arrested two suspected informants along Burukusuma – Sabon Birni in Sokoto State. They are Mallam Ibrahim Bangaje and Mallam Ado Bayero.

The suspects will be handed over to relevant security agency for possible prosecution after initial investigation.

The Force Commander Operation SHARAN DAJI, Maj Gen Hakeem Oladapo Otiki reiterates the commitment of the troops towards entrenching enduring peace and tranquillity in Zamfara and its contiguous States of Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto. He enjoins the public to support the operation by reporting suspicious activities and movement of bandits to close by security agencies for prompt action.